Parallel deliver world-class project management training to both individuals and groups.

We pride ourselves on our interactive and engaging courses with high pass rates.

We specialise in APM project management qualifications, but also have extensive experience of delivering bespoke project management courses for clients in many industries.

Step
APM Project

Fundamentals

Qualification (PFQ)

Ideal for those who are new to project management and want to understand the language and principles of project management.

Multiple Choice Questions 60
Multiple Choice

Exam questions over a one hour period.
95%

believe that taking an APM qualification will add value to their career.*
Gain a broad understanding of project management.

Gain a broad understanding of the principles of the profession.

 Learn the principles of project management.

Learn the fundamental principles of project management.

 No prior knowledge or experience is required.

No prior knowledge or experience is required
Step
APM Project

Management

Qualification (PMQ)

Ideal for those with some project management knowledge and want to further their knowledge to manage and control projects.

Knowledge Based Qualification

Knowledge based qualification

 3hr Exam 3
Hour
Exam
Multiple Choice Questions 10
out of 16

Questions must be answered.
Cost Management

Gain a broad understanding of cost planning.

 Leadership

Learn the fundamental principles and importance of leadership.

 Negotiating

Gain knowledge and techniques behind good negotiation.
Step
APM Project

Professional

Qualification (PPQ)

For existing project managers who want to progress their career and prospects.

Knowledge Based Qualification

Assesses your capability

 3hr Exam 3
Hour Exam

with 4 scenario based questions
Must pass

3 core and 1 elective modular exam
Gain a broad understanding of project management.

Learn the importance of professionalism and managing others

 Learn the principles of project management.

Learn the fundamentals of governance in project management

 No prior knowledge or experience is required.

Gain a thorough understanding of project planning and control
Step
Project Management

Chartered

Standard (ChPP)

The APM ChPP credential is the most advanced project management accreditation available.

Track Record
Track Record

of delivering projects, programmes, portfolios etc

 Knowledge
Knowledge

of current project methods and practices

 Actively Involved
Actively Involved

in the project management profession
Gain a broad understanding of project management.

Stand out in the job market with an enhanced CV

 Learn the principles of project management.

Increased understanding to help you work more effectively

 No prior knowledge or experience is required.

Assurance for clients of high standards and ethical practice
Our Learning Options

Distance Learning Open training events Virtual Classroom

Our wide range of public project management training courses get fantastic feedback and excellent exam passrates.

Distance Learning Flexible solutions Distance Learning

Study at your own pace & timescale with our APM project management distance learning packages from £300 plus VAT.

Distance Learning We come to you Corporate Solutions

We have more than 15 years' experience delivering off-the-shelf & bespoke training courses on client premises.

Building Professional

Project Managers

Parallel Project Training has a proven capability to make a real difference to the successful delivery of projects in organisations. You can read some of our client case studies with the National Trust, Network Rail, Arcadis, IFS and Turner and Townsend on our case studies page. We have a number of approaches that we can use to help you and your organisation with project management. These range from helping you understand the competencies of your best project managers, developing a project methodology which fits with your organisational culture to delivering highly tailored or certification courses.

Our Values
Professional Professional

We are professional with experience applying project management in many sectors.

Personal Personal

We offer our clients a personal service, with consultants who will fully understand your business needs.

Flexible Flexible

We can deliver flexible training options including virtual classroom, distance learning and virtual learning.

Interactive Interactive

We strive to deliver interactive training with breakout groups whether face-to-face or online.

Practitioners Practitioners

It’s not just the theory of project management but practical hints and tips that you can apply in practice.

Adaptable Adaptable

We can adapt our programmes to fit your culture, language organisation and approach.

Improving Existing Skills

Training and professional development will improve existing project management skills and capabilities for all delegates. Our APM courses will help delegates gain a better understanding of PM terminology and improve their ability to use a common language when discussing projects. This contributes to better project outcomes because project requirements become clearer and success criteria are better defined and understood. Stakeholder and customer expectations are aligned with the project manger’s understanding of what is required.

Our training will help formalise topics, processes and procedures that may already be in use in an organisation. But they put them into a real-world context through the use of meaningful case studies. A project professional will learn new theory or learn to put theory they already know into effective practice. They learn how to capitalise on the project team members available in order to deliver projects more successfully. By implementing PM theory constructively an organisation is better able to more reliably and consistently deliver successful outcomes.

Here are just some of the areas our PM training helps to develop and improve:

  • Communication with Stakeholders, Customers and Team Members
  • Efficient Project Planning
  • Effective Leadership Skills
  • Dealing with Complex Change
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Quality Management

Learning New Skills

Whilst our APM project management courses will improve existing skills the main aim is to ensure all delegates learn new skills. Feedback from our Association for Project Management courses shows that the vast majority of delegates do, indeed, learn new skills.

Typical new skills learnt included:

  • Proactive management of risks
  • Pert charts
  • Budgeting techniques for projects
  • Understanding the procurement process
  • Earned Value Management

Trial and Error: The Hidden Cost

Traditionally project managers would have gained experience on-the-job. However, this leads to wasted time, effort and money. It can also adversely affect customer satisfaction and the professional reputation of an organisation. PM accreditation will fast track team members to be able to deliver successful projects without wasting resources and risking reputational damage.

Parallel Project Management Training uses active learning techniques to develop skills and knowledge, but also develop the behaviours that underpin these capabilities.

Impact of Project Management Training

Professionals across the globe have discovered that APM project management training can increase their success as professional project managers (PM). All project phases are vital to a successful project completion, requiring PMs to be effective planners, executers, and monitors. In order to decrease the risk of deadline failures and to make managing projects easier, individuals should contemplate undertaking professional training from the Association for Project Management, allowing them to polish their management skills and enhance overall business productivity.

Summary of Benefits of Parallel Project Management Training

Increased Efficiency

A project management professional can better determine the requirements of a project and hence make best use of the available resources. Scope, schedule and budget are then correctly understood from the beginning. 

Effective Risk Management

The ability to identify potential risks and manage those risks in the most efficient way improves a project manager’s ability to manage projects to a successful outcome. 

Consistent Project Delivery

When project managers understand risk and how to manage projects effectively organisations can avoid wasting time, effort and money. 

Higher Levels of Customer Satisfaction

When projects are delivered consistently and reliably then customers receive what they expected at the time they expected and within budget; resulting in satisfied customers. 

Read Our Expert Tips for Project Managers:

How to Avoid Scope Creep
Project Procurement Process
Negotiating with Reluctant Stakeholders
Crisis Risk Management
Project Reporting